Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SuperM to open up special pop-up stores in Seoul and Los Angeles for their debut!

Super K-Pop boy group SuperM is opening up special pop-up stores simultaneously in Seoul, Korea and Los Angeles, California!

According to SM Entertainment, SuperM's special pop-up store will be open inside the SM Celebrity Center in Seoul's Apgujeong-dong from October 7-13. At the same time, another special pop-up store will be open at 7080 Hollywood Blvd on the Walk Of Fame, Hollywood from October 6-13!

Fans who visit the pop-up store will be able to see exclusive practice footage and behind-photos from SuperM's debut preparations, in addition to unique goods and events. 

Look forward to more information via SuperM's official SNS! Meanwhile, SuperM's 1st mini album 'SuperM' drops this October 4 at 6 PM KST. 

