[SPOILERS] 'New Journey To The West 7' cast spotted filming in brand new costumes

The cast of tvN's 'New Journey To The West' season 7 have been spotted, filming in a set of brand new costumes!

As many of you know, 'New Journey To The West' is famous for the cast members' hilarious cosplay costumes. During previous seasons, the cast transformed into various key characters from the original 'Journey To The West' story, before deviating a little last season by dressing up as fruits, etc.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

On September 30, season 7's cast members including Kang Ho Dong, Eun Ji Won, Lee Soo Geun, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, WINNER's Song Min Ho, and Block B's P.O have been spotted deviating with a set of never-before-seen costumes once again!

According to fan-account photos from online communities, it seems that Kang Ho Dong has transformed into the official 'New Journey To The West' mascot Shinmyohanhim, while Lee Soo Geun has taken on the role of Kang Ho Dong's 'Knee Drop Guru'! Song Min Ho and P.O seem to be dressed up as characters from a classic Korean cartoon named Baechu guru and Radish guru; Eun Ji Won may be dressed as either a Taoist hermit or Gandalf; and finally, Kyuhyun is rocking some fake abs as Genie in the lamp!

Meanwhile, this will mark 'New Journey To The West's first returning season since Ahn Jae Hyun's departure from the show. Kyuhyun will be joining up with the crew once again after his discharge from military service, while last season's new cast member P.O is also returning.

Stay tuned for updates on the premiere date of 'New Journey To The West 7'!

