Super Junior's Shindong to resume all activities after health recovery





Super Junior's Shindong will end his temporary hiatus to resume all activities.

On September 18, 'OSEN' reported that Shindong had recently recovered from his health-related issues and will soon return to television. His first studio recording has already taken place, kicking off his variety program activities with JTBC2's 'Good Luck'.



According to Super Junior's label, the health related issue was a temporary one, allowing Shindong to participate in all comeback without a problem. Next month, Super Junior will officially release their 9th studio album 'Time Slip' on October 14th.