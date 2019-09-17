Akdong Musician reveals title poster for 'How Can I Love The Heartbreak, You're The One I Love'

Akdong Musician (AKMU) has revealed a new poster for their title song.

Getting ready to release their 3rd full-length album, Akdong Musician teased fans with another poster image, this time for their song "How Can I Love The Heartbreak, You're The One I Love". In the image, Chanhyuk holds a paint brush and Suhyun sits down on a chair, both displaying a rather blue expression.

In addition to this 'lengthy' song, all titles from this album 'Sailing' could be found here in the tracklist. All songs have been written and composed by Chanhyuk.

Stay tuned for the official release of the album on September 25!