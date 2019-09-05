Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

SM Entertainment gives official statement on f(x) member contracts

SM Entertainment revealed their official position on their contracts with the f(x) members.

On September 5, SM Entertainment clarified, "Amber and Luna's exclusive contracts with SM have come to an end. Krystal still has contract time left with us, and we're discussing a new way to collaborate with Victoria." With the 10th anniversary of f(x), Amber and Victoria announced to fans they'd be parting ways with their label. 

Stay tuned for updates on the f(x) members!

At first I thought the Luna part was a typo, but apparently this was the announcement that she's out too. I'm interested in how they want to collaborate with Victoria considering she didn't resign with them. They're probably hoping to keep that option open with her considering how popular she is in China.

