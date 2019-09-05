SM Entertainment gives official statement on f(x) member contracts

SM Entertainment revealed their official position on their contracts with the f(x) members.



On September 5, SM Entertainment clarified, "Amber and Luna's exclusive contracts with SM have come to an end. Krystal still has contract time left with us, and we're discussing a new way to collaborate with Victoria." With the 10th anniversary of f(x), Amber and Victoria announced to fans they'd be parting ways with their label.



