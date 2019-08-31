Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
Amber Liu announces that she is leaving SM Entertainment
Amber is an incredible talent, and SM made a mistake in letting her languish. I hope that she can find a company that will help her flourish as she deserves.
13
Not too surprise since SM hasn't promote f(X) as a group for all these years. But wish all the members the best!
