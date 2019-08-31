Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Amber Liu announces that she is leaving SM Entertainment

f(x)'s Amber Liu has just announced on her Twitter account that her contract with SM Entertainment has ended and she is not renewing the contract with the label. Fans are showering her with love and support on this decision. 

Are you all excited to see where Amber is headed next? 

lunarian253 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

Amber is an incredible talent, and SM made a mistake in letting her languish. I hope that she can find a company that will help her flourish as she deserves.

kaylee28837 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Not too surprise since SM hasn't promote f(X) as a group for all these years. But wish all the members the best!

Share

