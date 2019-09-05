Girls' Generation's Taeyeon talks about the pains of being an idol on 'Begin Again 3'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon talked about the pains of being an idol on 'Begin Again 3'.



During filming for the second episode of JTBC's 'Begin Again 3', Taeyeon woke up early to stretch and grabbed breakfast with Paul Kim and Kim Hyun Woo. She opened up about how idol life had a wear on her body, saying, "I think my knees were pushed too far because I've had to dance in heels so much the past 10 years."



Kim Hyun Woo then brought up Girls' Generation's "Catch Me if You Can", and Taeyeon responded, "The choreography for that song is really difficult," sharing how hard the girl group had to work to sync up their moves for the track.

This episode of 'Begin Again 3' airs on September 6 at 9PM KST.