Blockbuster historical drama 'My Country' drops fierce teaser starring Woo Do Hwan, Yang Se Jong, Seolhyun, & more

JTBC's upcoming blockbuster historical drama series 'My Country', starring Woo Do Hwan, Yang Se Jong, AOA's Seolhyun, and more, has dropped a fierce teaser depicting war, political turmoil, broken friendships, and more.

'My Country' tells the story of opposing powers during a transitional period in Korean history, when the Goryeo era came to an end, bringing in the era of Joseon. As powerful sides engage in fiery battles for dominance, two young friends must choose different sides, fatally damaging their friendship. Woo Do Hwan plays the role of Nam Sun Ho, Yang Se Jong takes on the role of Seo Hwi, and Seolhyun takes on the character Han Hee Jae, also joined by veteran actors Kim Young Chul and Jang Hyuk as historical figures Lee Sung Gye (the first king of Joseon) and Lee Bang Won (the third king of Joseon).

Are you ready for a jaw-dropping historical story full of action, emotion, passion, and ethical questions? Then stay tuned for the premiere of JTBC's 'My Country', coming this October 4 at 10:50 PM KST!

