f(x)'s Victoria thanks SM for the past 10 years as she decides not to renew with the label

On September 5, f(x)'s leader Victoria took to her official Weibo to confirm that she has decided not to renew her contract with SM Entertainment. Victoria wrote, "It's been 10 years. This is an ending, and a new beginning. Thankful for everything SM has given me in the past 10 years."



Victoria's official studio also confirmed that she will be parting ways with SM Entertainment, and shared a gorgeous art film titled 'Diamond Forever' to commemorate Victoria's 10th anniversary since debut.

Check out Victoria's Weibo post as well as her art film, below.