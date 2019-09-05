Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

10

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

f(x)'s Victoria thanks SM for the past 10 years as she decides not to renew with the label

AKP STAFF

On September 5, f(x)'s leader Victoria took to her official Weibo to confirm that she has decided not to renew her contract with SM Entertainment. Victoria wrote, "It's been 10 years. This is an ending, and a new beginning. Thankful for everything SM has given me in the past 10 years."

Victoria's official studio also confirmed that she will be parting ways with SM Entertainment, and shared a gorgeous art film titled 'Diamond Forever' to commemorate Victoria's 10th anniversary since debut. 

Check out Victoria's Weibo post as well as her art film, below. 

  1. f(x)
  2. Victoria
6 6,365 Share 91% Upvoted

3

Secretninja3121,731 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Honestly not surprised. F(X) members have been doing their own solo activities these past few years, Victoria has been busy in China all this time and has grown quite a fanbase there. I have held on to the hope that they would get a comeback or a least a single or something these past few years. But I guess the members were never able to find the right time when they were all free and SM has long switched focus to their newer groups. I’ll still support all of F(X) in whatever they do since they were the first Kpop group I really got in to years ago. Just wish the group didn’t have to end this way, without a formal goodbye or a 10th anniversary celebration :/

Share

3

trogdorthe8th4,809 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

She's big enough in her home country now that she doesn't really need the connection SM anymore. She wasn't really coming back for much related to f(x) and most of her promotions have been strictly in China for some time. Now that we've seen the close of that particular chapter, it makes sense that she would branch out to things in China. It's been so long, but it's the right move for her to make with her career. Definitely the end of an era, and I feel bad for their fans who really wanted to see them pull together. I'm proud of their accomplishments and hope to see each of them thrive in their own way.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

2NE1, CL
CL possibly hinting at comeback
23 hours ago   10   3,224

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND