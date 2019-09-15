BLACKPINK's Jisoo poses inside Burberry's flagship store during London Fashion Week

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is currently in England for London Fashion Week!



On September 15 KST, the idol took to her personal Instagram account to announce a simple "I'm here!"

In the accompanying pictures, she is seen standing on the second floor of Burberry's London flagship store. She is wearing a chic and autumnal look, matching an all-beige jacket and skirt with a cropped shirt and color block handbag.

Jisoo left for London on September 13 to attend Burberry's London Fashion Week show. She also paid a visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 14 to see the Tottenham Hotspur FC play Crystal Palace FC.



Meanwhile, the idol will soon be back with her fellow BLACKPINK members for their September 21 'Private Stage: Chapter 1' concert at Seoul's Olympic Hall.

Check out Jisoo's Instagram post below!

