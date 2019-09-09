Lee Hwi Jae & Sung Si Kyung to depart 'Battle Trip' as MCs

According to reports on September 10, comedian Lee Hwi Jae and singer Sung Si Kyung will be leaving their MC positions on KBS2's Saturday evening variety program, 'Battle Trip'.

One insider stated, "Lee Hwi Jae and Sung Si Kyung recently wrapped up their final filming for 'Battle Trip'. Their last broadcast will air on September 28. Kim Sook will continue to be active as a fixed MC, and new MCs will join her beginning in October."

Lee Hwi Jae and Sung Si Kyung have been active as MCs of 'Battle Trip' since the program's initial launch in April of 2016 for the past 3 years, introducing viewers to numerous unique vacation packages.

