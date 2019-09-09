Eun Ji Won & Lee Soo Geun's 'Three Meals a Day in Iceland' to air for 5 minutes each week

Eun Ji Won and Lee Soo Geun of tvN's 'New Journey To The West' will be greeting viewers with a special supplementary series, titled 'New Journey To The West Supplementary Story: Three Meals a Day - Three Meals in Iceland'!

Previously during 'New Journey To The West' season 6, Eun Ji Won and Lee Soo Geun won a trip to Iceland to see the aurora borealis! However, the two stars were not pleased by their "prize", as neither enjoy traveling, especially traveling overseas on long flights.

Whether they liked it or not, the two stars were recently "convinced" by Na Young Suk PD to claim their "prize" for a new extension to the 'New Journey To The West' series! 'Three Meals in Iceland' will premiere this coming September 20 at 10:40 PM KST, airing for just 5 minutes each week!

The series will likely air directly after the currently ongoing 'Three Meals a Day in the Mountain Village', which airs on Fridays at 9:10 PM KST. Episodes will also be uploaded onto Na Young Suk PD's YouTube, which you can follow above and below! In the meantime, check out Eun Ji Won and Lee Soo Geun's short, laughter-filled teasers.

