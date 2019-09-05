LABOUM's ZN invites you to see flowers in her individual 'Two Of Us' teaser image

LABOUM's ZN is the next member up to reveal a stunning individual teaser image, ahead of the group's comeback!

Following members Solbin, Haein, and Soyeon from earlier this week, ZN's individual teaser image also takes on a stark, warm light, paired a tangle of large, blooming flowers. LABOUM will be wrapping up their first set of individual teaser images this week with final member Yujeong, coming up soon.

Meanwhile, LABOUM's return with the release of their 1st full album 'Two Of Us' is set for this September 19 at 6 PM KST!