IN2IT announce maknae Kim Sung Hyun's departure from the group

On September 5, IN2IT's label MMO Entertainment stated,

"Hello. This is MMO Entertainment.

First, we apologize as we deliver unfortunate news to IN2Us who love and cherish IN2IT.

Due to personal reasons, member Kim Sung Hyun as decided to end his activities with IN2IT.

We thank fans for the endless affection IN2IT received since their debut, and we ask that you continue to show your warm support and encouragements toward the 6-member IN2IT, as well as Kim Sung Hyun.

Thank you."

IN2IT's maknae Kim Sung Hyun also recently appeared as a contestant on Mnet's 'Produce X 101'. From now on, IN2IT will be promoting as 6-members.

