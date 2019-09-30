Jang Bum Joon, AKMU, and Bolbbalgan4 top Instiz chart for the final week of September 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the final week of September (September 23 - September 29) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 24,672 Points









2. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 24,318 Points









3. Bolbbalgan4 - "Workahaolic" - 18,740 Points









4. Paul Kim - "Farewell" - 12,453 Points









5. TWICE - "Feel Special" - 11,512 Points









6. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk" - 11,467 Points









7. Punch - "Sometimes" - 10,592 Points









8. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 8,666 Points









9. Hynn - "The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone" - 8,621 Points









10. Gummy - "Remember Me" - 7,323 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

