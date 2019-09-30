6

Hyolyn shows off her powerful vocals with a cover of Lady Gaga's 'Remember Us This Way' from 'The Star is Born' soundtrack

Hyolyn is definitely an idol elevated to powerhouse vocalist and soloist, and this performance definitely proves it.


After leaving her group, Sistar, to pursue her solo activities, Hyolyn has been trying everything and it seems like she's coming back to her vocal roots with this amazing cover that showcases her beautiful vocals and excellent performance overall. Her rendition of Lady Gaga's "Remember Us This Way" from the movie 'A Star is Born' is definitely bound to pull at some heartstrings. 

Check it out above.

