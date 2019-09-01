IU shares her thoughts after finishing up 'Hotel Del Luna'

IU has shared her thoughts on finishing up the drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.

On September 1 KST, the tvN weekend drama 'Hotel Del Luna' came to an end with its final installment, Episode 16. After completing her journey as character Jang Man Wol, musician-actress IU shared her deepest thoughts on what the drama meant for her personally.

According to 'MBN', she shared, "My life as Jang Man Wol for the last 6 months has been the most amazing time of my life. I was never really fond of the summer season, but thanks to this drama, I have come to like the summer just a bit. Every summer from now on, I will be reminded of this drama."



Moreover, she didn't forget to express her gratitude to the staff and cast members. "It was an honor to have played such a charming role. I am so grateful to everyone and will cherish all the relations that I was able to make through this drama. I would also like to thank all the viewers who have understood the time that was bound to Jang Man Wol's resentment, and for supporting 'Hotel Del Luna' until its last step."

Through Jang Man Wol's official Instagram, IU posted several photos taken of the cast of 'Hotel Del Luna'.

For those of you who have watched the drama, will you be miss it quite a lot?