Heechul is asked if SM juniors ever get jealous over his love for JYP girl group

Heechul was asked about his love for JYP groups ever affecting his SM Entertainment juniors.

On the September 1st episode of 'My Little Old Boy', Heechul's good friend Lee Jin Ho came to visit his home. Up close and personal, Lee Jin Ho was able to witness an average day of Heechul, from the hours of his gaming to 'fanboying' his current bias group ITZY.

As he sat down to watch ITZY's comeback stage, Lee Jin Ho was amazed at Heechul's level of expertise on the group: he quickly got two slogans ready, explained the family background of each member, and memorized the song that was just released.

Curious, Lee Jin Ho asked Heechul, "Hyung, you are SM. Don't your SM juniors ever get jealous?" To this, Heechul simply answered, "It's no matter. It's best if both our company's and JYP's girl groups succeed."

Heechul also confidently mentioned how he MC-ed for ITZY's showcase.