Son Seung Yeun (Sonnet Son) releases her new song 'I'm Not A Warrior'

Son Seung Yeon, also known as Sonnet Son, has just released her new single 'I'm Not A Warrior' via iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and Deezer. She has previously premiered the song exclusively on Billboard on September 13 and now she is bringing her music to the rest of the world.

'I'm Not A Warrior' is a collaboration with Walter Afanasieff, the Grammy-winning songwriter for producing Celine Dion’s 'My Heart Will Go On'.

