Dream Catcher's comeback mini album will be in collaboration with mobile game 'King's Raid'

It's been revealed that Dream Catcher's upcoming special mini album 'Raid of Dream' will in fact be a collaboration with mobile game 'King's Raid'!

A representative from Dream Catcher's side revealed, "There are many similarities between Dream Catcher and 'King's Raid' including that they were both revealed in 2017, that they both consist of very unique universes, and that they are receiving global attention. This collaboration will bring about an even bigger synergy effect in the music as well as the game industry."

Meanwhile, Dream Catcher's special collaboration mini album 'Raid of Dream' is set for release this September 18!