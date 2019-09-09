Former 'Produce X 101' trainee group TEEN TEEN releases debut mini album tracklist

Maroo Entertainment's upcoming trio TEEN TEEN has released a tracklist for their debut mini album, 'Very, On Top'!

Made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants including Lee Jin Woo, Lee Tae Seung, and Lee Woo Jin, TEEN TEEN will be debuting this September 18 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album. The album contains a total of 5 tracks including an intro "On Top", as well as title track "Take Responsibility" (literal translation), "Be My Girl", "With Me", and "Stay"!

Also on September 18 at 7 PM KST, TEEN TEEN plan to say hello to fans during their debut showcase at the Blue Square iMarket Hall in Hannam-dong. Are you looking forward to TEEN TEEN's debut?

