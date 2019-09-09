OUI Entertainment confirms they've signed on with 'Produce X 101' + 'YG Treasure Box' trainee Wang Jyun Hao

On September 10, a representative from OUI Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets that they've recently signed on with trainee Wang Jyun Hao!

Well-known Taiwanese trainee Wang Jyun Hao first garnered attention for his appearance as a YG Entertainment trainee on 'YG Treasure Box', before he also appeared on 'Produce X 101'. Meanwhile, OUI Entertainment is known to have also signed recently with Wang Jyun Hao's fellow former 'Produce X 101' trainees, Kang Suk Hwa and Hidaka Mahiro.

OUI Entertainment is home to artists such as former 'Produce 101' season 2 contestants Kim Dong Han and Jang Dae Hyun, as well as X1's Kim Yo Han.

