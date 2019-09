CIX is gearing up to start their promotion in Japan and Hyunsuk is the first member to release his individual teaser images.

The boys will be taking their talents overseas by releasing a Japanese version of their debut mini-album 'Hello Stranger: Chapter One'. Hyunsuk is stunning in a simple and pared-down look at draws more attention to his natural handsome looks.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the group's comeback activities.