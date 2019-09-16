Ahn Jae Hyun decides not to be on 'Journey to the West 7'

Ahn Jae Hyun has decided to forgo appearing on 'Journey to the West'.





An insider revealed on the 16th, "Ahn Jae Hyun has ultimately decided not to be on tvN's 'Journey to the West', where he was a permanent member." The insider further hinted that his impending divorce had a large effect on the actor's decision. The insider said, "He told the staff that he did not want to harm the others on the show because of his personal situation. It's also that he didn't feel comfortable making viewers laugh through a variety show in his current situation."



