Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

9

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

Big Hit Entertainment updates fans on TXT comeback album delay and members' health

AKP STAFF

Big Hit Entertainment updated fans on the delay of TXT's comeback album and the members' health.

Earlier this month, Big Hit announced to fans TXT would be unable to participate in the 'Lotte Duty Free Family Concert' due to members Soobin and Yeonjun recovering from infectious conjunctivitis (pink eye) and a back injury, respectively. On August 20, the label announced Soobin has recovered from pink eye, but now Taehyun and Hueningkai have picked it up. 

Instead of their scheduled September comeback, TXT's album has been pushed back further to October. The group will be attending the '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' and the 'Kansai Collection 2019 Autumn & Winter' show, but they won't be performing.

Read the full announcement notice below.




  1. TXT
  2. BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT
8 2,810 Share 82% Upvoted

0

Kirsty_Louise5,737 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

This is from the company that so many claimed make their artists perform no matter their health condition. 🙄


I hope TXT are all back to their old selves soon. I'm looking forward to their comeback too, we don't mind waiting!

Share

0

Nina14red1,885 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

Poor babies!!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Seungri
Burning Sun Whistleblower, sued for defamation
6 hours ago   14   8,541
Seungri
Burning Sun Whistleblower, sued for defamation
6 hours ago   14   8,541

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND