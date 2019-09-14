B1A4's Jinyoung thanks viewers for response to movie 'The Dude in Me'

B1A4's Jinyoung thanked viewers for the hot response to his movie 'The Dude in Me'.



On September 14, Jinyoung, who's currently serving his mandatory military service as a public service worker, posted his thanks on Instagram after 'The Dude in Me' hit #1 for films made available on TV. He wrote, "Thank you for constantly giving it love. I hope you spend the rest of your rest joyfully and happily. #thedudeinme #jinyoung."



The fantasy comedy film 'The Dude in Me' premiered in theaters this past January. It tells the story of bullied student Donghyun (played by Jinyoung) who slips off the roof of a building and wakes up in the body of gangster boss Pansoo (Park Sung Woong).





Congrats to Jinyoung!