Henry and Gian84 promise to MC each other's weddings on 'I Live Alone'

Henry and Gian84 promised to MC each other's weddings on 'I Live Alone'.



On the September 13th episode, Henry and Gian84 opened up to each other in a game, and Henry expressed, "I joke around more with people close to me and people I like. I joke around with you more than other people. I'm sorry the way I express myself is wrong. I like you and respect you."



Gian84 also expressed he was sorry for his mistakes and grateful for Henry's friendship, saying, "Next time when we fight, let's make up for sure. I'll MC your wedding when you get married. You should MC my wedding too." However, Henry couldn't understand what Gian84 meant, and he said surprised, "What are you saying right now?"



He later explained, "I didn't know what the word meant. If he could MC, I'd be thankful. It'd be an honor."