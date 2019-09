AKMU and Jessi will both be appearing on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' to promote their comebacks!

They have both finished recording for the show on September 24th and will be appearing on the September 27th broadcast of the show.

AKMU will be releasing their newest album on the 25th while Jessi revealed her first comeback under P Nation on the 23rd.



Stay tuned for more news on their broadcasts.