Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Jessi stays real in hard-hitting MV for 'Who Dat B'

Jessi is back with a new single!

On September 23, the rapper released the track "Who Dat B," as well as its official music video. The single, her very first with her new agency P Nation, is a strong hip-hop track that showcases both Jessi's soul musicality and rap confidence. The lyrics address the way she stays true to herself despite the criticism she might receive from her haters.

The single was produced by Brian Lee and Jessie Lauren Foutz, who previously worked with DJ Snake, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Post Malone, and Fifth Harmony.

Meanwhile, Jessi performed the single for the very first time for fans through a V LIVE special broadcast held an hour before the song's official release.

Check out the music video for "Who Dat B" above!

  1. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
9

SonnyinLV32 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

she shouldn't be using electronics in her voice.... that stuff is for no talent singers I wanna hear your voice not the computers voice. She doesn't need that crap, she can actually sing.

4

tesagg4 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

love you jessi♥️🔥 fighting 💪

