Netizens discuss whether or not they would want to be idols

Glitz, glamour, and action! Many people dream of one day becoming idols in the Korean entertainment industry, and many netizens have been posting their opinions on why or why not they would want to become K-pop stars after a popular community forum post began circling the internet. 

However, the reasons are various and more interesting than you think. Comments on the popular community forum post include:

"I'm really jealous of the fact that they have so many pictures of themselves in fancy styling at their prettiest ages."

"I really want to perform in a concert. Watching all those people smiling at me and liking my performance seems so much fun."

"I'm also jealous that they can gather all that money and skills in their 20s, and start again fresh when they're 30."

"I never thought the job of being an idol was cool, but I'm jealous of their pretty faces."

"I think it'd be terrible to always have to smile and be nice, even when I'm not in good condition."

Would you want to be an idol? Let us know in the comments down below. 

Siri1234,039 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Well the "idols" we are talking about are the successful ones. So anyone would want to be in their place. No one wants to be one of the idols who end up disappearing after some time cause of a very unsuccessful debut.

2

natilly506 pts 58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago

yeah sure there are perks of being an idol but would netizens be able to handle comments about themselves like the ones they post about idols too? Being an idol takes a lot of mental stability as well as the right mindset and emotional state because netizens are the most judgemental pieces of crap I’ve ever witnessed. Sure successful idols, have it better because of the exposure, and fame but it’s these groups who have it harder because of the pressure to maintain a certain image and the bandwagon hate.

