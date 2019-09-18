Actor Kim Sang Kyung says 'Miss Lee' co-star Hyeri doesn't seem like an actress?

Actor Kim Sang Kyung says his 'Miss Lee' co-star Hyeri doesn't seem very much like an actress at all.



At the press conference for tvN's 'Miss Lee' on September 18, Kim Sang Kyung said about the Girl's Day member, "Hyeri is the least actress-like actress I've met in all the projects I've had until now. I've seen a lot of negative aspects from actresses who only want to take on pretty roles and otherwise. Hyeri is the complete opposite."



He explained, "She yawns to the point you can see her uvula. She's very tough and is very sociable. There were a lot of days I laughed on set because I was taken aback. I don't think anyone could've taken on the role of Sunshim besides Hyeri. It's very fitting for her."



Hyeri also said on her character, "My mother worked at a factory for a long time when I was younger. I remember visiting a lot. That's why I felt more friendly about it, and I think that's why it was easy for me to approach."



'Miss Lee' premieres on September 25 at 9:30PM KST.