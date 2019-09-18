Goo Hye Sun not likely to attend event for new essay book project 'I am Your Pet'

Goo Hye Sun is not likely to attend any events for her new essay book project 'I am Your Pet'.



On September 18, the publisher for Goo Hye Sun's 'I am Your Pet' stated, "We're currently discussing whether Goo Hye Sun will be attending events related to publication. We're currently preparing for an event in early October, but it looks like it'll be difficult in this situation. As of now, nothing has been confirmed for an offline event."



The publisher continued, "We're discussing it with both her and her agency HB Entertainment." Goo Hye Sun is reportedly planning to enroll in college, and she'll be going into a hiatus after the publication of 'I am Your Pet'.



As previously reported, Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun made waves with their public divorce battle, and the actress's lawyer announced she'd be retiring from the entertainment industry.