'2019 Asia Song Festival in Ulsan' reveals full lineup!

The '2019 Asia Song Festival in Ulsan' has revealed its full lineup!

This year's 'Asia Song Festival' is taking place at Ulsan Stadium on October 11 and 12. The first day's lineup features WINNEREric Nam, and April as well as Thai artist Jannine WeigelDami Im from Australia, BRWN of the Philippines, Alvin Chong from Malaysia, and Vu Cat Tuong from Vietnam. The second day features SunmiKim Jae HwanHa Sung WoonStray KidsITZYAB6IXUVN.FlyingONFJung Se WoonThe BoyzLovelyz's KeiATEEZDream Catcher, Jannine Weigel, Dami Im, and BRWN.

SF9's ChaniStray KidsHyunjin, and ITZY's Yeji are hosting the event, which is airing in place of MBC's 'Show! Music Core'.

Who is brwn???

