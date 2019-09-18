'2019 Asia Song Festival in Ulsan' reveals full lineup!

The '2019 Asia Song Festival in Ulsan' has revealed its full lineup!



This year's 'Asia Song Festival' is taking place at Ulsan Stadium on October 11 and 12. The first day's lineup features WINNER, Eric Nam, and April as well as Thai artist Jannine Weigel, Dami Im from Australia, BRWN of the Philippines, Alvin Chong from Malaysia, and Vu Cat Tuong from Vietnam. The second day features Sunmi, Kim Jae Hwan, Ha Sung Woon, Stray Kids, ITZY, AB6IX, UV, N.Flying, ONF, Jung Se Woon, The Boyz, Lovelyz's Kei, ATEEZ, Dream Catcher, Jannine Weigel, Dami Im, and BRWN.



SF9's Chani, Stray Kids' Hyunjin, and ITZY's Yeji are hosting the event, which is airing in place of MBC's 'Show! Music Core'.