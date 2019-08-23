Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo reveals his interest in IU

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo revealed his interest in IU.

On the August 23rd installment of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', DJ Kim Shin Young asked Kim Jin Woo wants to do before the year is over, and he responded, "I want to shoot a movie." As for which actress he wants to star opposite of, the WINNER member chose none other than singer and actress IU.

He explained, "I like IU sunbaenim. I really like her music too. I heard 'Hotel Del Luna' is really fun. That's why I'm not watching it. I'm purposely not watching it, so I can watch it all at once." Kim Jin Woo also sent a message to IU, saying, "I heard that you and Song Min Ho are acquaintances. I'm so jealous. IU subnaenim, please with me once. Not music. In terms of acting or personally. I want to meet you."


In other news, Kim Jin Woo recently made his solo debut with "Call Anytime".

"I'm purposely not watching it, so I can watch it all at once" - this is literally how I watch dramas xD

He’s so cute 😘

