SF9's concert in Jakarta postponed + promoter did not sufficiently prepare

It seems like Indonesian fans will have to wait a little while longer to see SF9 live.

FNC Entertainment made an official announcement in Korean, English, and Chinese on their website stating that SF9's ‘2019 SF9 LIVE FANTASY #2 UNIXERSE’ would be postponed due to insufficient preparation by the concert promoter. The statement reads as follows:

"Hello, this is FNC ENTERTAINMENT.

We are sorry to announce you that ‘2019 SF9 LIVE FANTASY #2 UNIXERSE’, which was scheduled on August 23rd in Jakarta, August 25th in Singapore, September 8th in Kuala Lumpur will be postponed due to the local promoter's insufficient preparation.

We apologize to all the fans who have been looking forward to SF9’s concert. And we promise to proceed with the concert as soon as possible.



If you have any inquiries including the ticket refund, please contact to the below e-mail address.





E-mail

Singapore : enquiries@threeangles.asia

Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur : dfemyr@gmail.com

Again, we apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your kind understanding.

Thank you."

What do you think of this situation? Would you refund your tickets or go to see SF9 live at a later date?