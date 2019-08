Singer-songwriter and Antenna Music artist Sam Kim is ready to bring some chill vibes your way as he teases his upcoming release "WHERE'S MY MONEY".

The enigmatic MV teaser doesn't reveal much of the song except for a groovy drum loop. The conceptual and surreal teaser also doesn't give away clues to what the MV will be about, but it definitely raises interests as Sam is seen running in the night.

Check the teaser out above!