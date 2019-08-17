Seulgi is a lovely girl crush in teaser images for 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2'

Red Velvet has released individual teaser images for Seulgi.

On August 18, SMTOWN has revealed two batches of pink and yellow teaser images for 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2', Red Velvet's upcoming mini-album! Just as we have seen the other members in previously released individual photos, Seulgi also rocks both pink and yellow -- with a suit and a dress -- posing on top of a camping van and in a picnic setting.

Stay tuned for more teasers until Red Velvet's official album release on August 20.

Which color vibe on Seulgi do you prefer best?