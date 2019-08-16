Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Irene rocks bangs in teaser images for 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2'



Red Velvet's stylists definitely deserve a bonus for their work on the group's recent teaser images for 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2'

Irene is the newest member to release her teaser images, and her visuals are on another level as she sports some short bangs and colored contact lenses. Irene's expressions and poses all demonstrate that she's a top-level star who has this photoshoot in the bag. She rocks two different looks, including a pink cowboy one.

Check out the rest of the teaser images below. 

  
Cielistium11 pts 28 minutes ago


homegirl LOOKS STUNNING, she looks like the deadliest goddess out there, I am digging everyone's visuals this era!

NCT_lt328 pts 41 minutes ago


she really is perfect 😍

