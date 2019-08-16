Irene rocks bangs in teaser images for 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2'

Red Velvet's stylists definitely deserve a bonus for their work on the group's recent teaser images for 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2'.

Irene is the newest member to release her teaser images, and her visuals are on another level as she sports some short bangs and colored contact lenses. Irene's expressions and poses all demonstrate that she's a top-level star who has this photoshoot in the bag. She rocks two different looks, including a pink cowboy one.

Check out the rest of the teaser images below.