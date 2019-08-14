Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

EXO's Lay makes a statement warning brands to follow the 'One China Policy'

Lay has made a statement regarding his thoughts on the 'One China Policy'. 

Fashion brands have been wrapped up in controversy after citizens started boycotting Coach, Givenchy, and Versace for selling t-shirts that stated Taiwan and Hong Kong as independent countries. 

EXO's Lay recently signed a contract to be a model for Calvin Klein, and released a statement warning the brand to follow the 'One China Policy'. Calvin Klein has listed Hong Kong and Taiwan as different regions on their website, and a representative has stated that Lay is "against any acts or words that split his country. All brands that collaborate with him should be careful about the issue” saying that he would terminate his contract if the brands didn't fix their mistake.

eottoke10,995 pts 48 minutes ago 3
48 minutes ago

then terminate it. as if he’s the only endorser of those brands. there are many top endorsers who are more famous than him. it is not their lost. he really has that communist attitude.

Lithuania75 pts 43 minutes ago 1
43 minutes ago

I wish all the best to taiwanese and Hong-Kong citizens. Fight for your freedom!

