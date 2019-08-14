EXO's Lay makes a statement warning brands to follow the 'One China Policy'

Lay has made a statement regarding his thoughts on the 'One China Policy'.

Fashion brands have been wrapped up in controversy after citizens started boycotting Coach, Givenchy, and Versace for selling t-shirts that stated Taiwan and Hong Kong as independent countries.

EXO's Lay recently signed a contract to be a model for Calvin Klein, and released a statement warning the brand to follow the 'One China Policy'. Calvin Klein has listed Hong Kong and Taiwan as different regions on their website, and a representative has stated that Lay is "against any acts or words that split his country. All brands that collaborate with him should be careful about the issue” saying that he would terminate his contract if the brands didn't fix their mistake.

