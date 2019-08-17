Red Velvet reveal audio teaser of 'Jumpin' from 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'

Red Velvet have revealed a preview of the track "Jumpin'" from their upcoming mini album 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.
"Jumpin'" has a laid-back, R&B vibe with pop elements. Red Velvet previously released audio previews for title track "Umpah Umpah", "Carpool", "Love is the Way", "Eyes Locked, Hands Locked", and "Ladies Night", and their comeback features a playful yet trippy underwater world concept for their album 'ReVe Festival: Day 2'.
Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' album is due out on August 20 KST.
