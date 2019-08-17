UP10TION reveal magical 'Your Gravity' lyric teaser images for 'The Moment of Illusion'

UP10TION have revealed lyric teasers for "Your Gravity" from their upcoming 'The Moment of Illusion' album.



The lyrics state, "Don't worry about anything. I'll be a ray of light and protect you," "We shine every day. Oh, keep drawing me in," and "Higher than the sky and brighter than the sun. You draw me in stronger when you smile at me." As previously reported, UP10TION will be promoting as 8 members with Lee Jin Hyuk taking time to focus on recuperation and solo promotions after 'Produce X 101' and Kim Woo Seok promoting as a member of X1.



UP10TION's newest mini album will be out online this August 22 and offline on August 26.