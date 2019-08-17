Song Ji Hyo braves the heat to save money on 'Running Man'

Song Ji Hyo braved the heat to save money on 'Running Man'.



During filming for tonight's episode of SBS's 'Running Man', the cast members were challenged to getting their next filming location with a small amount of money. The temperature was up to 96.8F (36C), but Song Ji Hyo chose to walk despite the summer heat.



The other cast members are said to have taken taxis, but Song Ji Hyo ended up spending money to buy iced coffee for the staff members walking with her.



The August 18th episode of 'Running Man' will reveal whether Song Ji Hyo spent the least funds to become the winner.



Who do you think wins the challenge?