Park Bom holds her first ever solo fan meeting in Taiwan

Park Bom held her first ever solo fan meeting in Taiwan, 'Dream Come True'.



On August 10, her label D-Nation stated, "Park Bom is meeting fans at the New Taipei City Exhibition Hall in Taipei for her solo fan meeting 'Dream Come True'." This marks the former 2NE1 member's first event as a solo artist in Taiwan, and overseas fans were excited to see her perform.



Park Bom herself expressed, "I'm already excited thinking about seeing my Taiwanese fans. I want to hurry up and meet my fans to hopefully gather fun and joyful memories." At her fan meeting, the singer performed her hits like "Spring", "4:44", "Don't Cry", "You and I", "Lonely", and "I Am the Best", putting on a mini concert for her fans.

