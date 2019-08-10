Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

GWSN drop performance version of 'Red-Sun (021)' MV

GWSN have revealed a performance MV for "Red-Sun (021)"!

The version above puts the focus on GWSN's choreography for the upbeat, dance song. "Red-Sun (021)" is the title track of the girl group's mini album ‘Park in the Night part three’, and it's about following someone of your dreams like you're hypnotized.

Watch the MV here if you missed it and the performance MV above!

