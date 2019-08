SHINee's Onew, EXO's Xiumin, Wanna One's Yoon Ji Sung will star in a new military musical 'Return: Today's Promise', which is a sequel to musical 'Sinhung Military Academy'. 'Return: Today's Promise' is being sponsored by the Ministry of National Defense. All three artists are currently serving in the military for their mandatory enlistment.



'Return: Today's Promise' is scheduled to premiere on October 22 at the Olympic Park Woori Art Hall in Seoul. Stay tuned for updates.