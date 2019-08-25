JYJ's Junsu's statement about his tax audit contradicts the official report





On August 26, it has been confirmed that the National Tax Service in Korea has partially collected underpaid taxes that amount to billion Korean won (about USD $821,855) from JYJ's Junsu after the tax audit.

The National Tax Service has conducted an audit from April to June and had notified the result to Junsu in early June. Junsu then has paid 400 million Korean won when the grace period expired in early July. It has been said the rest of the taxes, about 600 million Korean won, is yet to be collected.

However, this directly contradicts the official statement by C-Jes Entertainment earlier, which was issued on August 8. The label previously has said, "Kim Junsu has confirmed that he hasn't received any result of the audit or letter from the National Tax Service."





The reason Kim Junsu's side has published a false statement is unknown.