Lee Jin Hyuk confirmed for his first ever fixed cast member position of JTBC's quiz/talk show 'Tell Me'

UP10TION member and former 'Produce X 101' contestant Lee Jin Hyuk has earned his first ever fixed cast member position, on JTBC's new quiz/talk program 'Tell Me'!

According to JTBC on August 23, Lee Jin Hyuk will begin filming as a fixed cast member of 'Tell Me' starting on August 25. Recently premiering earlier this month, 'Tell Me' is a quiz/talk show where celebrities compete in talk battles to determine some of the best talkers of the industry. Currently, the cast is made up of Jun Hyun Moo, Park Na Rae, Moon Se Yoon, Jung Sang Hoon, and more.

JTBC's 'Tell Me' airs every Tuesday nights at 11 PM KST. Best of luck to Lee Jin Hyuk on the show!