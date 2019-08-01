Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Netizens rave over Dahyun's charm when she did this for Dindin at the M2 X Genie Music Awards

TWICE's Dahyun has always been known for her down to earth charm, but she made hearts flutter with her brave and chivalrous actions towards DinDin

The two were on the red carpet at the M2 X Genie Music Awards when Dahyun saved DinDin from a bug by picking it off with her bare hands!

Dindin made a post on Instagram detailing the event, stating: 
"Miss Dahyun from TWICE took off a bug stuck to my knee with her bare hands. She's amazing."


Netizens have been making humorous comments regarding the situation while commenting on Dahyun's down to earth nature, stating: 

"Hyung you're just a scaredy-cat."

"She's so cute."

"Our little tofu."

"Another bug is crawling up your thigh in the picture lol"

The group recently finished a successful stage at the music awards after appearing on the red carpet. 

1 4,905 Share 53% Upvoted

2ice1,954 pts 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

Momo and Nayeon screaming because of the bug, meanwhile Dahyun being the oppa we all need but no one deserves 😂😂

