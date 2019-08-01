Netizens rave over Dahyun's charm when she did this for Dindin at the M2 X Genie Music Awards

TWICE's Dahyun has always been known for her down to earth charm, but she made hearts flutter with her brave and chivalrous actions towards DinDin.

The two were on the red carpet at the M2 X Genie Music Awards when Dahyun saved DinDin from a bug by picking it off with her bare hands!

Dindin made a post on Instagram detailing the event, stating:

"Miss Dahyun from TWICE took off a bug stuck to my knee with her bare hands. She's amazing."





Netizens have been making humorous comments regarding the situation while commenting on Dahyun's down to earth nature, stating:

"Hyung you're just a scaredy-cat."

"She's so cute."

"Our little tofu."

"Another bug is crawling up your thigh in the picture lol"

The group recently finished a successful stage at the music awards after appearing on the red carpet.