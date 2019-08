ITZY is killing it on the charts with their second release and first mini-album.

The girls recently reached over 25,000 sales for 'IT'z ICY' on Hanteo charts within four days after the mini-album dropped. Their music video is also doing incredibly well, hitting over 41 million views in an incredibly short time span.

The girls are in the midst of their promotions and most recently performed and won awards at the M2 x Genie Music Awards. Congratulations to ITZY!