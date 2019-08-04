Netizens LOL at Park Ji Min's witty Instagram caption that fends off malicious commenters

Park Ji Min has uploaded a photo on Instagram with a witty caption.

On August 3, solo singer-songwriter Park Ji Min uploaded a black-and-white photos of herself lying down in her car with her feet comfortably propped up in front of her. But, with the photo, Park Ji Min wrote:



"You are seeing a photo of Park Ji Min, who is eating a Twix with her feet temporarily propped up because of her cramped legs in a parked car with nobody sitting in the front."



Often times, netizens tend to comment on a single picture without evidence, easily jumping to conclusions and harshly criticizing the person that uploaded the photo. In order to prevent such happening, Park Ji Min has written this statement as a comical way to shed light on those situations; had the car not been parked or another person was sitting in front of her, her body position would have been regarded as either rude or dangerous.

On one community forum, comments read: "LOOOOOL Daebak", "so cute LOOOOL", "imagine the amount of hate they get on the regular to even prevent it like this", "she's so confident and open LOL".

In the past, Park Ji Min had often received attention for her witty handling of haters and swindlers.